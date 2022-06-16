Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Argus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Argus from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $282.61.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock opened at $253.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.