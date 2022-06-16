Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,063. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.28.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

