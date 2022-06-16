Vantage Financial Partners LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after purchasing an additional 134,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,898,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,719,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,495. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.