Vantage Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,254 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded down $9.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.78. 53,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,654. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.