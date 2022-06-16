Vantage Financial Partners LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,421,949. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

