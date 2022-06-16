Vantage Financial Partners LLC Makes New $19.50 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 255,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,503,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 7.6% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.92. 29,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.97 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.