Vantage Financial Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.40.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.90. 25,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,459. The company has a market capitalization of $249.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

