Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.25. 145,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,798. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.17 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

