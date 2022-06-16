Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

