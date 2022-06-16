Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $166.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

VLO stock opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. Valero Energy has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

