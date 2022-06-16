Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSE:VRX) Trading Down 3.3%

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (TSE:VRX – Get Rating) (NYSE:VRX) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$30.75 and last traded at C$30.80. Approximately 1,232,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,382,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.86.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.80.
About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSE:VRX)
Read More
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.