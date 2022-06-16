Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Uranium Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $959.42 million, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.00. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.