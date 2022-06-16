Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.03. 52,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,269,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,383 shares of company stock worth $18,085,483. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

