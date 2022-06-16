Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.03. 52,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,269,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.77.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,383 shares of company stock worth $18,085,483. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
