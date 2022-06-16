Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:UUU opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.86. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

