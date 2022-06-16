United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Shares Down 0.4%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDIGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €28.52 ($29.71) and last traded at €28.59 ($29.78). 123,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.70 ($29.90).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.96) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65.

About United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

