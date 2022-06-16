United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Shares Down 0.4%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €28.52 ($29.71) and last traded at €28.59 ($29.78). 123,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.70 ($29.90).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.96) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

