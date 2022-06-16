UBS Group Trims Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Target Price to €17.20

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €18.75 ($19.53) to €17.20 ($17.92) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($19.79) to €18.00 ($18.75) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($24.38) to €22.60 ($23.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.88) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

ARZGY stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

