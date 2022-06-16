UBS Group Cuts Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Price Target to €29.50

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €37.50 ($39.06) to €29.50 ($30.73) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $27.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

