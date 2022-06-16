UBS Group Begins Coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $194.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $145.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $186.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,670.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,461. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.