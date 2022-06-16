Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $249.22 and last traded at $249.73. Approximately 64,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 101,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.75.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.83.
About Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI)
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.
