Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $249.22 and last traded at $249.73. Approximately 64,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 101,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.83.

Ubiquiti ( NASDAQ:UI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $358.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 2,339.52%. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.