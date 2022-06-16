Ubex Trading 74.1% Higher Over Last Week (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 74.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $330,279.42 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010664 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00137981 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000066 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

