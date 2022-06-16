Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $339.37

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.37 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.31). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.34), with a volume of 309,608 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 420 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 338.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £524.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Helen Clatworthy bought 6,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £19,865.58 ($24,111.64). Also, insider Paul Withers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($63,114.46). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,007 shares of company stock worth $9,173,058.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

