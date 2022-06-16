Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Up to $37.99

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.99, but opened at $38.92. Twitter shares last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 161,444 shares changing hands.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 162.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,076. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,109,000 after purchasing an additional 204,563 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

