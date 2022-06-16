TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.45. TSS shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.