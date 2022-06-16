Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,540. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.