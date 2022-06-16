TRON (TRX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.80 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $5.92 billion and $2.80 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,527,361,631 coins and its circulating supply is 92,527,362,820 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.