Trek Mining (CVE:TREK) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Trek Mining Inc (CVE:TREK – Get Rating) were up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 709,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 189,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98.
About Trek Mining (CVE:TREK)
