Treat DAO One Day Volume Hits $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,129% against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.80 or 0.32760086 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00404194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.