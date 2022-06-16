Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,009 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 142,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

