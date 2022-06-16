Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.82. 48,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,650,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average is $108.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

