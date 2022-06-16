Timothy M. Presutti Buys 200,000 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,266,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,129.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NextNav stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 786,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Equities analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

