ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

TLSA opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.