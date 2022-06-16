TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TGTX opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $558.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,442,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after buying an additional 677,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.