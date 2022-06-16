Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,428,000 after purchasing an additional 103,313 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.12. 19,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,570. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

