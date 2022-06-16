Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.79. 1,785,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,967,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter worth $12,562,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

