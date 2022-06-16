Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 34.1% in May

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $58,000.

NYSE:THQ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. 110,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $25.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

