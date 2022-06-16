TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,368,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,398,000 after buying an additional 730,363 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,018,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 185,681 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,614 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,799.8% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

