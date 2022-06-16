Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the period.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

