Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $334.45

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.45 ($4.06) and traded as low as GBX 263.20 ($3.19). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 265.60 ($3.22), with a volume of 1,015,408 shares traded.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.58) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.10) to GBX 575 ($6.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 548.13 ($6.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 333.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £27,720 ($33,644.86). Also, insider Steve Bennett acquired 6,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £19,510.26 ($23,680.37).

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

