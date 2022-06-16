Swingby Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $261,943.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,719.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,486.06 or 0.28627519 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00409737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00069046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,662.83 or 1.00026879 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 727,019,875 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

