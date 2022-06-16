Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.09. 24,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,304. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $198.29 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.08 and its 200-day moving average is $252.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

