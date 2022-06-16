StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

