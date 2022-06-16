StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.79. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
