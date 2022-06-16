StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.79.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
