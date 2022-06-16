StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

