StockNews.com Downgrades Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Hold

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 151,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

