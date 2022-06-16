StockNews.com Downgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Hold

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.30.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.50. 1,061,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,552. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 264.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 358.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

