StockNews.com Downgrades BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) to Hold

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE BRT traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 101,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $409.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

