Stewart Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stewart Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for approximately 3.7% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.54.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $378.13. 13,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.15 and its 200-day moving average is $427.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

