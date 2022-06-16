Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,072,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RH by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,419 shares of company stock valued at $154,870,241. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.20.

RH stock traded down $20.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.66. 48,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.87. RH has a 1 year low of $236.29 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

