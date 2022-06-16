Stephens Inc. AR Has $44.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 2.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $44,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 15,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,270. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

