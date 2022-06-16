Stephens Inc. AR Buys 91,379 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,216,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,379 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.56% of Owl Rock Capital worth $31,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after buying an additional 196,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after buying an additional 1,441,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,189,000 after buying an additional 330,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 395,770 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 116,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,473. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCC. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.